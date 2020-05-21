BRICK — A woman accused of killing her wife with a wine chiller on Sunday has been arrested in Houston.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, was picked up by FBI, U.S. Marshals and Houston police on Wednesday after traveling there by bus from Manhattan.

She has been charged with the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32, a mother of two young children, whose body was discovered Sunday at their condo on Creek Road in Brick.

Police had been called to the home on a report of a woman who was unresponsive and found her lifeless body in an upstairs bedroom, prosecutors said.

The murder suspect was being held Thursday at the Harris County Jail pending extradition back to New Jersey.

Just a week before Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus's death, Mayra wrote on Rebecca's Facebook page, "I truly blessed that you are my wife" and said Rebecca made her life better.

A GoFundMe page created for funeral expenses and the victim's children blamed her death on domestic violence and bills that had been mounting "due to the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic." The page said she leaves behind a 5-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son.

