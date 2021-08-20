NJ woman charged in fatal hit-run after cops see her drive away

GLASSBORO — A woman who police spotted speeding away from the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian early Thursday morning was charged with causing his death.

David Bonnet, 56, of Gloucester Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arriving at Blackwood-Clementon Road in Pine Hill around 2:30 a.m. saw Michaela Ferraiolo, 23, driving away. They later noticed damage to her car during a traffic stop, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer.

Ferraiolo was charged with one count of second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and one count of second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident plus traffic offenses.

She was released under certain conditions pending further court proceedings.

