NJ woman charged in fatal hit-and-run was heavily medicated, prosecutors say

ATLANTIC CITY — A woman is accused of being over-medicated to the point of intoxication when she struck and killed a 25-year-old man, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities announced charges against Carmen Ruiz, 53, of Brigantine, on Wednesday. She faces one count of second-degree vehicular homicide by recklessly operating a motor vehicle and one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Dustin Miller, of Galloway, was walking on White Horse Pike when he was hit by a Hyundai Sante Fe shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2020. Ruiz was behind the wheel of the SUV and did not stop, prosecutors said, adding that she waited until she was home to report the crash.

According to officials, Ruiz was on numerous medications that "caused a state of intoxication" and made her unable to safely operate a vehicle.

An obituary states that Miller was survived by several family members, including his parents.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the ACPO for information on whether Ruiz is being held at Atlantic County jail and for the date of her next court appearance.

