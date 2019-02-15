NJ woman bites police officer during arrest, cops say

FRANKLIN BOROUGH — A woman bit an officer in the shoulder during a traffic stop and claimed to be a member of a gang, according to police.

Police in this Sussex County borough said they stopped Jordana M. Cappiello, 26, of Hamburg, on Route 23 near the Irish Cottage Inn just before 10 p.m. Thursday after receiving calls she was driving erratically. She was described by the officer as "extremely aggressive, engaging in fighting, threatening, and violent behavior."

Police said Cappiello shouted profanities and offensive language at the officer.

Cappiello violently struggled in an attempt to resist arrest and bit the officer in his shoulder causing him pain and bruising, according to police.

The officer was treated and released at Newton Medical Center.

Cappiello also claimed to be a member of the Latin Kings gang, police said.

Gangs like the Latin Kings are recruiting in less urbanized areas as law enforcement cracks down on their activity in North Jersey, according to the State Police Gangs and Organized Crime Central Unit .

Cappiello was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct and released.

New Jersey 101.5 could not immediately reach Cappiello for comment Friday and did not know whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

