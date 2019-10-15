NJ woman admits using billy club to kill her mother and grandmother

A Ventnor City woman has admitted to using her retired policeman father's billy club to beat her mother and grandmother to death in order to steal their money.

Heather Barbera, 43, killed her grandmother, Elaine Rosen, 87, and mother, Michelle Gordon, 67, on July 8, 2018, at a home in the Vassar Square complex on the boardwalk.

Police told the Philadelphia Inquirer that after killing her, Barbera took her mother's credit cards and boarded a bus to New York City. Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said she was identified and arrested by NYPD officers at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

According to a 911 call obtained by the Inquirer, Barbera's uncle, Richard Rosen, found the bodies on the floor after they didn't answer the phone.

Barbera pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter of her mother and first-degree murder of her grandmother. She faces a sentence of 42 years with 40 years and 2 months be be served without possibility of parole.

Tyner on Tuesday said that Barbera "did the unthinkable."

“This plea will not bring back Ms. Gordon or Mrs. Rosen, but it will save the family the unnecessary trauma of experiencing a trial while still getting a modicum of justice. This plea agreement will ensure that the defendant will remain imprisoned well into her 80s,” Tyner said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 9.

