NJ ‘weed’ dispensary or your friendly neighborhood black market dealer? (Opinion)

As more recreational marijuana dispensaries continue to open up, the prices are expected to come down. The high price was one of the complaints of regular cannabis users when the state's dispensaries first opened.

We're more than two months into this brave new world of legal weed and the long lines have subsided for the most part.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Did people just go to see what this new thing was all about? The feeling of going into a legally operated store and shop for a variety of marijuana products in an assortment of strengths and forms was exciting.

Some people liked the consistency and variety, and some people were turned off by the high prices. Part of the reason for the high prices is the overhead for the fancy high rent stores and furnishings, the other is the state of New Jersey's cut.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images loading...

In the first 70 days of legal marijuana sales, the state took in $4.6 million in taxes. That's what it's all about, not the freedom of adults to enjoy themselves.

Like anything the government of this state has to do with, IT'S THE MONEY.

Otherwise, you'd be able to grow at least a small amount on your own without penalty like other states that have made recreational weed legal.

They did a calculation on whether they'd make more tax money with selling it, instead of using law enforcement hours to catch people and fining them for it.

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

We asked our listeners this week if they are regular cannabis users, if they like the dispensaries or are they sticking with their dealer.

The answers were about half and half. The people who preferred the dispensaries loved the variety and consistency of the product offered by the dispensaries.

Others chose to stick with their friendly neighborhood dealer who was cheaper and delivered the goods right to their homes or workplaces. It's a win/win.

The dealers continue to make money off the books and the state gets more tax money to feed the beast that is the ever-growing blob of state government.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.