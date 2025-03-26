NJ weather: Two cool days, then a big surge of warmth

The Bottom Line

There are no big, bad storm systems in the forecast. There are no grand, widespread rain chances through the upcoming weekend either. Even so, our weather picture through the final six days of March will be pretty variable. Two cool days will be followed by one nice day and then three unseasonably warm days. With almost-daily spotty showers along the way.

Wednesday

Wednesday will not be as nice as Tuesday. Especially since temperatures will trend about 10 degrees colder.

Following overnight showers along the coast, we have residual clouds and temperatures averaging 40 degrees around New Jersey Wednesday morning. Definitely a chill in the air — grab a jacket.

High temperatures will only reach about 50 degrees Wednesday afternoon. That is just below normal for this time of year. Expect periods of sun and clouds throughout the day, along with an occasional stiff breeze.

A weak disturbance will pass just north of NJ around the midday hours. But raindrops are going to have a hard time reaching the ground in our dry air. I am including a chance for sprinkles in the forecast — but do not expect much.

Sprinkles may clip New Jersey from the north Wednesday, as temperatures cool down about 10 degrees. (Accuweather) Sprinkles may clip New Jersey from the north Wednesday, as temperatures cool down about 10 degrees. (Accuweather) loading...

Dry air and elevated winds will raise wildfire danger on Wednesday. But given our recent soaking rains, the risk should be mitigated somewhat.

As skies clear Wednesday night, it is going to get pretty cold. In fact, a freeze is likely away from cities and the coast. Low temperatures will average 30 degrees Thursday morning.

Thursday

Thursday will be sunny and less breezy than Wednesday. That is good news. But temperatures will still end up on the cool side.

A cool air mass will be over New Jersey through Thursday. (Accuweather) A cool air mass will be over New Jersey through Thursday. (Accuweather) loading...

Look for highs in the lower 50s. Again, just slightly below seasonal normals here in late March.

Friday

Friday looks like a decent day. High temps jump back to around 60 degrees. While you should catch some sun early on, cloud cover will increase steadily.

A batch of rain showers could slide in Friday evening. Spotty, light stuff, if that.

Saturday

The weekend forecast is looking better than it had been just a day ago. More specifically, it is looking warmer. All forecast models now show New Jersey ending up on the warm side of a warm front.

A surge of warm air this weekend could push NJ temperatures toward 80 degrees. (Accuweather) A surge of warm air this weekend could push NJ temperatures toward 80 degrees. (Accuweather) loading...

Saturday's forecast calls for highs in the 70s for most of the state. The only exceptions would be far northwestern New Jersey and barrier islands along the Jersey Shore (surrounded by chilly water). I would even say we could see 2025's first 80-degree temperature somewhere in the state Saturday afternoon.

However, expect lots of clouds. And probably a few hit-or-miss showers around. Isolated pockets of rain that will not affect everyone. Nor should they cause you to cancel weekend plans. Just keep in mind, raindrops are a possibility.

Sunday

Sunday trends cloudier and therefore cooler. But highs in the 60s are still well above normal for this time of year.

It looks like a more organized round of showers will move in around midday Sunday. Again, rainfall will be light — less than a tenth of an inch. But you may need to keep your outdoor plans somewhat flexible.

Sunday will still be unseasonably warm, but unsettled with clouds and showers around. (Accuweather) Sunday will still be unseasonably warm, but unsettled with clouds and showers around. (Accuweather) loading...

The Extended Forecast

We'll get one more warm day to close out March on Monday, thanks to a strong southwesterly wind. Highs will push into the lower 70s for most of the state.

A cold front will arrive eventually. Right now, that timing is forecast to be Monday afternoon and evening. But since we're six days out, that can easily slide earlier or later. A round of showers and thunderstorms could produce some noisy weather and pockets of heavy rain.

The early look at Monday's forecast shows a chance for strong thunderstorms late-day. (Accuweather) The early look at Monday's forecast shows a chance for strong thunderstorms late-day. (Accuweather) loading...

And then Tuesday will be a big cooldown day. Highs potentially in the 40s, with a gusty wind. A blustery start to April, no fooling.

