NJ weather: Soggy Thursday 30+ degrees cooler than Wednesday

Who hit a record high temperature on Wednesday? Everyone. Daily and monthly records fell left-and-right, as a highly unusual surge of late-season heat and humidity made for a truly summerlike day. The hottest temperature in New Jersey — 97 degrees at Moorestown, Burlington County!

It's all over now! A cold front introduced much cooler and wetter weather conditions to New Jersey. Grab the umbrella and perhaps the jacket on this Thursday morning. The transition from summer-ish to fall-ish weather will take a while — things will finally calm down this weekend.

We've had some good rainfall overnight, leading to wet roads and damp air. Additional on-and-off rain and drizzle are expected throughout Thursday. I can't quite call it a washout, as there will be breaks in the rainfall action. Rainfall totals will be generally unimpressive, perhaps reaching a half-inch in the rain gauge. But it is going to feel like a pretty soggy day.

In between raindrops, you'll find thick clouds, a stiff breeze, and cool temperatures. We'll hover around the 60 degree mark (give or take) through the afternoon — a full 30+ degrees cooler than Wednesday's widespread 90s.

In addition, a Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for the Jersey Shore, Delaware Bay, Raritan Bay, and New York Harbor area. High tide is expected to be about a foot higher than normal, which could cause minor flooding. Be sure to obey any road closures or detours in "the usual spots".

One last push of rain is expected Thursday night, with drier conditions prevailing by daybreak Friday morning. But here comes part two of our big cooldown...

The good news: Friday will be bright and sunny. The not-so-good news: It will also be windy, with gusts to about 35 mph. The word of the day: Blustery.

Friday's high temperature will be about 65 to 70 degrees. We'll hit that point around lunchtime, before thermometers slowly fall through the afternoon, thanks to that gusty wind.

Our weather will finally settle on Saturday, but that will also be the bottom of the barrel in terms of temperature. I do have frost concerns for the hilltops of NW NJ Saturday morning, with temperatures potentially dropping into the mid 30s. For most of the state, we'll start the weekend with temps in the chilly 40s.

Don't get me wrong — Saturday overall looks like a pleasant fall day, feeling more like late October than early October. Early sunshine, late clouds, dry air, dry weather. Highs will be limited to the lower 60s.

Clouds roll in for Sunday, which looks like the warmer day of the weekend, in the lower 70s. Model consensus shows some showers popping up at some point. But I believe they'll be very much hit-or-miss — 95% of New Jersey (or more) should stay dry during the day Sunday.

The next substantial storm system in line arrives sometime Monday into Tuesday. This one looks to bring an extended period of steady to heavy rain. Absolutely a good thing, given our precarious almost-drought situation for most of the Garden State right now. The big question right now is timing: the GFS model shows rain throughout the day Monday, while the Euro model is more of a Monday night to Tuesday event. I believe an inch or two of healthy rainfall is probable.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.