NJ weather: Cool start to April, two shots of showers this week

Happy April! Believe it or not, this is our 6th wettest and 7th warmest month of the year, on average. Truly a middle of the road month. We will see normal high temperatures bump from the mid 50s now to the mid 60s. We also gain over an hour of daylight by the 30s — yippee!

After a deliciously mild weekend, New Jersey has returned to the cool side of the world on this Monday . We're starting the day with temperatures near 30 degrees. And with an occasional breeze, the wind chill is in the teens and 20s in spots — that's chilly! High temperatures Monday afternoon will be limited to the mid to upper 40s, about 10 degrees below seasonal normals. Skies will be sunny, and the wind should calm by the afternoon. Definitely jacket weather.

Monday night looks pretty cold too, as thermometers sink into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be light, with a few clouds overhead by daybreak.

Tuesday's temperatures will improve slightly to around the 50 degrees mark. Clouds build rapidly through the afternoon, ahead of our next storm system.

So the first of this week's two storm systems will be a coastal storm system sliding by the Jersey Shore Tuesday night into Wednesday morning . If the track of this system were, say, 100 miles farther west, we'd be in for a thorough soaking. As it stands, there will be some rain. And that rain may become steady to heavy for southern and coastal NJ for a time overnight. I expect rainfall totals to range from practically zero to the northwest, to about an inch along the southern coast. (There is one model solution — the GFS — that shows a completely dry solution, but I'm siding with the wetter "glancing blow" guidance.)

There could be a few brisk wind gusts during the storm too. I'm keeping an eye on the surge models, which show little to no coastal flooding threat at this time. (But still worth watching.)

By Wednesday late morning , showers will be done and clouds will start to clear. As we flip back to sunshine on Wednesday , we'll flip back to mild temperatures too. Most high temperatures should touch the lower 60s — not too shabby!

Thursday also looks fairly pleasant, although sun will turn to clouds later on. Highs will be slightly cooler as a result, around 60 degrees.

The second storm system of the week will be a more widespread batch of rain, set to impact the Garden State from Thursday night to Saturday morning . I do not think it's going to rain throughout that entire period of time — but Friday does look like a wet (and therefore grey and cool-ish) day overall.

I like what I see in the forecast for next weekend . While there may be lingering showers on Saturday , the outlook for Sunday is sunny. And with mild temperatures approaching 70 degrees, it may turn into a fantastic first weekend of April.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.