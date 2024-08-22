What is WaterFest? First-of-its-kind event coming to NJ

CAMDEN — The first-ever WaterFest is flowing into New Jersey this weekend.

The free event is scheduled for Saturday at Von Neida Park & Splash Pad, as part of the United Nation's World Water Week.

Hosted by New Jersey American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation, the "fest" isn't all about fun and getting wet — there's a major educational component, as experts engage attendees of all ages about water quality, conservation, and lead service line replacement.

"Our first-ever WaterFest will be a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with our customers in Camden and the surrounding communities and share our passion for clean, safe water," said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. "We're excited to offer a fun-filled day that not only entertains but also educates residents about the importance of water conservation and environmental stewardship."

Von Neida Park, Camden (Google Maps) Von Neida Park, Camden (Google Maps) loading...

WaterFest details

⚫ Saturday, Aug. 24

⚫ 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

⚫ Von Neida Park & Splash Pad, Camden

WaterFest is open to the public. Beyond the splash pad, attractions include games, a DJ, musical performances, a fire truck, and a K9 unit. Food will be available.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Do You Remember These Nostalgic '90s Cartoons? Grab the Gushers, we're about to look at those cartoons you binge-watched after school. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman