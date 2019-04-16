NJ urging screenings for lung, colorectal cancers

ScreenNJ is a public awareness campaign to reduce cancer in the state by promoting routine screenings, especially for lung and colorectal cancers.

ScreenNJ Director Anita Kinney says the awareness program is currently focused on lung and colorectal cancers, the Nos. 2 and 3 most frequent in New Jersey right now.

"These cancers can have better outcomes and in some cases may even be prevented if detected early through proven screening methods," she said.

In New Jersey, lung cancer and colorectal cancer account for 20% of the more than 50,000 new cancer cases reported annually.

According to Kinney, "there are several reasons and some of it has to do with lifestyle factors. Some of it has to do with the lack of screening and also smoking rates."

Kinney says ScreenNJ is also working to ramp up cancer screenings among the poor and under-served minorities.

It's a collaborative effort between the Rutgers Cancer Institute and the state Department of Health.

ScreenNJ is funded in part by the state of New Jersey in partnership with the state Department of Health, federally qualified health centers and primary care providers.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5