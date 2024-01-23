🏥 Patients claim urgent care doctor is a perv, authorities say

PERTH AMBOY — A Middlesex County urgent care doctor accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him and groping other patients is facing new charges for an attempted cover-up, according to authorities.

Gurvindra Johal, 56, of Colonia was charged recently with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and hindering his own apprehension, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The offenses add to six counts of criminal sexual contact and one count of sexual assault that were filed against Johal last spring.

Six victims have come forward against Johal, officials said Tuesday.

Authorities said that to cover up one of the gropings, Johal and his office manager conspired to send a fake letter to the victim's health insurance company.

Gurvindra Johal in a new Corvette (Facebook)

The letter was meant to stop the insurance company from substantiating an allegation of wrongdoing against the urgent care doctor, according to Ciccone.

Rani Patel, the office manager, also altered the victim's medical records and sent them to the insurance company in an attempt to support the fake letter, Ciccone said.

Patel, 32, of Carteret was charged in December with insurance fraud. He faces a pile of other offenses including tampering with records, altering medical records, tampering with fabricating physical evidence, witness tampering, and two counts each of obstruction, computer theft, and hindering.

Johal was previously accused of inappropriately touching several female patients at his former practice on Cornell Street in Perth Amboy. The case is ongoing.

Gurvindra Johal of Colonia. (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office)

One woman said Johal forced her to have sexual intercourse against her will, according to prosecutors.

Johal was also the former medical director at the former Medicenter of Edison, though authorities have not announced charges in connection to the urgent care center.

He was arrested on Feb. 25, 2023 and remained held at Middlesex County jail.

Patel, the officer manager, was released after a Middlesex County Superior Court hearing in December.

