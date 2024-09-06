Coinciding with the start of another academic year and a new season of college athletics, a New Jersey university is getting an official bobblehead from the folks who do it best.

As of Friday, you can purchase an officially licensed Rutgers Scarlet Knights bobblehead.

The character is Sir Henry, the Rutgers University mascot that can be seen at school athletics events, on advertisements, and at private university functions.

There are just 2,024 Sir Henry bobbles being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, based in Wisconsin.

“This bobblehead will be the perfect way for Rutgers fans, alumni, students, faculty, and staff to show off their school pride," said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Sir Henry bobble is holding a sword, while standing on a base that reads "Scarlet Knights." The back of the platform features the Rutgers logo.

Your chance to purchase a Rutgers bobblehead is now live at this link.

Each piece is $35. There's a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

The 8-inch-tall bobbleheads are expected to ship in December.

The "knight" was chosen as the Rutgers mascot through a campus-wide selection process in 1955.

Rutgers University is one of many higher-education institutions across the country getting an officially licensed bobblehead this month.

