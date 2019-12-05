NJ universities, medical industry fast-track cutting-edge care

A new effort between Rutgers University, Princeton University, the New Jersey Institute of Technology and the state's pharmaceutical industry will speed the translation of medical research to health care consumers.

Dr. Reynold Panettieri, vice chancellor of Rutgers Institute for Translational Medicine and Science, says there is a lot of medical innovation in Philly and New York. But don't forget about New Jersey

"Between those two metropolitan cities sits an unbelievable wealth of innovation and excitement and energy around clinical and translational research," he said.

The universities will use a $33 million grant from the National Institutes of Health in executing the collaboration, which he said will "help New Jerseyans with the latest, greatest novel therapy so that they don't have to go to Philadelphia and New York.

"If you live in New Jersey, it's right on your doorstep. We can meet all the needs and there's really no reason to go elsewhere."

Panettieri says they started three years ago and they are ready to translate treatment innovation now. They'll be able to access new clinical trials through web-based query systems so they can find a qualified clinical trial that'll put them on a list for new medications.

