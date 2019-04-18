NJ trooper charged with sexting about prepubescent girl

A New Jersey State Police trooper has been charged with having a sexually explicit photo and online conversation about a prepubescent girl.

Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Trooper Jeffrey Reitz, assigned to the Commercial Carrier Safety Inspection Unit, exchanged photos in 2014 with an adult woman who suggested he sexually assault a prepubescent girl.

Reitz asked the woman for a photo of the girl and the woman responded by email with a sexually explicit photo of the child, officials said.

Reitz send the woman a photo of his genitals before and after the woman sent him the photo, according to Grewal.

Grewal did not reveal the identity of the girl or her relationship to the woman.

The trooper's emails were discovered in evidence seized for a separate investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, according to Grewal.

Reitz was arrested on Thursday at his Williamstown home on charges of third-degree possession of child pornography.

He was suspended without pay, according to State Police, which had no additional comment about the arrest.

According to public records Reitz earned an annual salary of $95,198 and had been with State Police since 2003.

