EDISON — A township woman working as a private transportation driver has been faced with criminal charges, accused of leaving a disabled woman alone in a van overnight.

Winnie Raini was suspended from her job with Inspiring NJ Transportation LLC as of Friday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

On Tuesday, Ciccone said the 53-year-old Raini left an adult female who has a developmental disability, in a parked van overnight.

Raini was charged with second-degree endangering another person and third-degree neglect of a disabled person.

She was being held at Middlesex County Jail, pending an initial hearing in Middlesex County Superior Court.

According to its website, Inspiring NJ provides non-emergency transportation in Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon Counties, "with a focus on providing for transportation services for individuals with intellectual disabilities."

The same website said the company has 30 drivers who are "well trained," courteous and respectful to clients.

Anyone with potential information has been urged to contact Detective Daniela Castro, of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 732-745-3652 or Detective Christian Paone of the Edison Police Department at 732-259-6943.

