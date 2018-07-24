NJ Transit train kills person on tracks near Metropark

WOODBRIDGE — A person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train, the second incident on the Northeast Corridor in two days.

The 10:41 a.m. out of Trenton headed to New York Penn Station hit a trespasser near the Metropark station about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder. She did not disclose the identity or gender of the victim.

About 400 passengers and crew were pushed back to Metropark as the train was not in a safe place to take the passengers off, according to Snyder, who said no one on board was injured.

Service between Metuchen and Rahway was suspended but three tracks were reopened and service resumed about 12:30 p.m. with delays on the entire line.

A day earlier, a smoky fire broke out in the engine of a New York-bound Northeast Corridor train at the Princeton Junction station after 10 a.m. The fire was contained to the engine area and passengers were transferred to another train.

No one was injured, according to NJ Transit.