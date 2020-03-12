NJ Transit Raritan Valley Line sees big delays Thurs. morning

A Conrail signal issue led to the suspension of the entire Raritan Valley Line at the start of the Thursday morning commute.

NJ Transit spokesman Nathan Rudy told New Jersey 101.5 the problematic signals were in the Union/Springfield area.

Cross-honoring was in effect on NJ Transit buses and private carriers. NJ Transit suggested bus routes Nos. 59 (Garwood), 65/66 (Somerville), 113 (Dunellen) and 114 (Bridgewater) as alternatives.

Service resumed in both directions, with 60-minute delays, NJ Transit said around 6:30 a.m.

Conrail spokeswoman Jocelyn Hill told New Jersey 101.5 that computer aided dispatch in Annapolis, Maryland crashed around 4:30 a.m. making the signals inoperable. The switches were back online by 6 a.m but Conrail sent crews to the switches to monitor them during the morning commute.

Fanwood Mayor Colleen Mahr in October said that 23,000 passengers ride the Raritan Valley Line daily.

