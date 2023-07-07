NJ Transit Northeast Corridor service suspended again Friday

🚅 Northeast Corridor service was suspended for a second morning in a row

🚅 NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line was also suspended

🚅 Cross honoring was in effect for NJ Transit riders

Another day, another major problem for NJ Transit and Amtrak commuters Friday morning to cap off a rough week.

For the second morning in a row, an overhead wire issue has forced the suspension of Northeast Corridor service between Trenton and New York Penn Station. Service was also suspended on the North Jersey Coast Line.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by NJ Transit bus, private carriers and PATH at Newark Penn Station and Penn Station New York.

Amtrak on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information. Amtrak maintains the Northeast Corridor tracks and wires.

A wire that came down by Metropark and took down the catenary power caused Thursday morning's suspension

Passengers being escorted back to NJ Transit's Maplewood train station 7/5/23 Passengers being escorted back to NJ Transit's Maplewood train station 7/5/23 (South Essex Fire Department) loading...

Problems all week on the rails

Overhead wires have been problematic this week for NJ Transit and Amtrak commuters all week.

375 passengers on two trains on the Morris & Essex Line were escorted along the tracks back to the Maplewood station Wednesday when a power outage knocked out service. Service was restored in time for the afternoon commute.

Signal issues Monday afternoon caused the Northeast Corridor to be suspended for several hours stranding thousands of commuters heading into the Fourth of July holiday.

