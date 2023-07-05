Power outage knocks out NJ Transit’s Morris & Essex Line

MAPLEWOOD — It was a sweaty commute for over 375 commuters on NJ Transit's Morris & Essex Line Wednesday morning when the power was lost and they had to walk back to the train station.

Overhead wire issues in Maplewood caused service on the entire Morris & Essex Line and the Gladstone Branch to be suspended around 8 a.m. The South Essex Fire Department said their members helped NJ Transit police debark 350 passengers from one train and 36 off another. Passengers then had to walk along the tracks back to the Maplewood station.

NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said passengers were put on buses once they reached the Maplewood station.

NJ Transit workers make repairs to overhead wires near NJ Transit's Morristown station NJ Transit workers make repairs to overhead wires near NJ Transit's Morristown station 7/5/23 (South Essex Fire Department) loading...

Bad luck on the Gladstone Line

Service resumed as of 3 p.m.with limited service in both directions

Service on a portion of the Gladstone branch was suspended for several days last week after a tornado touched down in Bernardsville along the Gladstone. The storm snapped the trunks of 10 trees and brought trees, wires, and poles onto the tracks.

NJ Transit truck used to make repairs to overhead wires near NJ Transit's Morristown station 7/5/23 NJ Transit truck used to make repairs to overhead wires near NJ Transit's Morristown station 7/5/23 (South Essex Fire Department) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Where people in New Jersey are moving to most Stacker compiled a list of states where people from New Jersey are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

UPDATED: All the stores where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, since the first NJ adult recreational sales in April 2022.