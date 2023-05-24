NJ Transit is offering special savings for summer

As the weather gets warmer, more people want to get out and enjoy some of what New Jersey has to offer.

To help get you there, NJ Transit has announced special warm weather promotions.

Summer is a great time for fun and exploration, and NJ TRANSIT is proud to be a central component of that experience for so many New Jerseyans,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett. “With great deals on beach packages, rail service to the Monmouth Park Racetrack, express buses to Six Flags Great Adventure, and more, we're making it easier than ever to get out and enjoy all our state has to offer.

There are additional trains and buses for the Memorial Day weekend to aid your getaway; for a complete schedule visit their website.

NJ Transit is also offering discounts for the North to Shore Festival, described by NJ Transit as:

North To Shore is a three-city, three-weekend festival celebrating all the talent, diversity, and creativity New Jersey has to offer. North To Shore will bring together 50+ venues for an over-the-top showcase of Jersey-wide excellence, aligned with Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy’s vision for a celebration worthy of the Garden State’s legacy in the arts and innovation. Each city will host events encompassing Music, Comedy, Film, Technology, Art, and More! There will be conversational panels, stand-up shows, keynote speakers, art classes, workshops, interactive exhibits, concerts, and film screenings. The North to Shore promotion offers 10% off round-trip travel to each destination using the promo code for the host location in the mobile app. Three cities means three chances to save. Starting today, use code “N2SAC23” for Atlantic City events (June 4-11), “N2SAP23” for Asbury Park shows (June 14-18) and “N2SNWK23” for travel to Newark festival activities (June 21-25) to see some of the world’s most talented entertainers in music, comedy, film, poetry and technology. Limit one use per account per week. For more information please visit njtransit.com/n2s.

Summer in the Garden State wouldn’t be complete without a trip or two to the Shore; NJ Transit is offering discounts on the North Jersey Coast Line and Atlantic City Rail Line. Each month will feature a new discount code that will be posted on their website with savings up to 50%.

There are other special promotions for the summer; for a complete listing, go here.

