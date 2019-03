NJ Transit canceled trains for Tuesday, Aug. 14

NEWARK — NJ Transit continued to cancel trains for Tuesday as Positive Train Control installation and engineer issues continue.

Trains canceled for Tuesday morning as of 6:05 a.m.:

(*denotes a train canceled on Monday night. Note that some trains were reinstated)

Montclair-Boonton

7:10 a.m. (#208) from Montclair State due to PTC equipment availability*

REINSTATED: 6:12 a.m. (#209) from Montclair State due to PTC equipment availability*

Morris & Essex

6:21 a.m. (#0304) from Summit due to engineer availability

5:10 a.m. (#402) from Gladstone due to equipment availability

4:55 a.m. (#0301) from Hoboken due to engineer availability

REINSTATED : 8:08 a.m. (#6624) from Dover due to PTC equipment availability*

6:15 a.m. (#607) from Hoboken due to PTC equipment availability*

Northeast Corridor

9:12 a.m. (#3832) from Trenton due to PTC equipment availability*

North Jersey Coast Line

6:49 a.m. from Long Branch due to engineer availability

Pascack Valley

6:21 a.m. (#1606) from Spring Valley due to mechanical problems

How are the cancellations affecting your commute? Be part of our traffic and transit coverage and be part of our commuter board. Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .