NJ towns with the biggest gains and losses of non-citizens

A third court on Friday ruled against the Trump administration's plan to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

If the U.S. Supreme Court holds up the lower court's rulings, that would be welcome news for municipalities and states with high concentrations of immigrants. That's because the decennial Census population count would be used to allocate $600 billion in federal funds and advocates fear that including a citizenship question on the Census might discourage people — even those here legally — from participating.

For decades, the U.S. Census had asked the citizenship question only of households that received what is known as the "long form" questionnaire. Households that received the shorter questionnaire were not asked the question. In 2010, the Census got rid of the long-form version. The Trump administration now wants to ask the citizenship question of all households.

The government, however, does continue to ask citizenship status in the American Community Survey, which comes out with demographic data every year between the 10-year-Census. It's from that Survey that we know that an estimated 6.9% of New Jersey's residents are not citizens.

It's important to note that not being a citizen is not the same as not being in the country legally. Non-citizens can be in the country legally if they have visas or a Green Card. The Census has not asked people whether they're here legally and the Trump administration has not proposed asking that, either.

It's also noteworthy that the share of New Jersey's non-citizen population has declined since 2009, when the five-year American Community Survey estimated they accounted for 9.8% of the population. The estimate for the entire country has remained at 7%.

While the non-citizen population increased in nearly 280 municipalities in New Jersey, the population decreased considerably in places known for vibrant immigrant neighborhoods. You can see the lists in the story below.

Is the reason for the drop because more immigrants are moving to other cities? Or is it because more people in these communities are staying in the shadows and not being counted?

This week, a U.S. District Court judge in Maryland ruled that the citizenship question would pose a a "substantial risk" of undercounting Hispanics and non-citizens and that the decision to add the question was "arbitrary and capricious" and unlawful.

Federal judges in New York and California previously ruled against the question.

Biggest increases in non-citizens

These municipalities showed the biggest rise in non-citizen residents between the five-year American Community Survey of 2009 and the same survey in 2017. Natural-born means residents born in the United States or its territories, or residents born abroad to U.S. citizens. Naturalized means immigrants who became citizens.

Jersey City

Natural-born: 154,988

Naturalized: 50,877

Non-citizens: 60,067 — Change: 14,361 (31%)

Plainfield

Natural-born: 31,251

Naturalized: 5,120

Non-citizens: 14,726 — Change: 5,304 (56%)

Paterson

Natural-born: 93,567

Naturalized: 26,259

Non-citizens: 28,064 — Change: 4,367 (18%)

Edison

Natural-born: 54,274

Naturalized: 24,736

Non-citizens: 23,294 — Change: 3,785 (19%)

North Bergen

Natural-born: 30,291

Naturalized: 18,843

Non-citizens: 14,304 — Change: 3,176 (29%)

Bayonne

Natural-born: 47,054

Naturalized: 10,237

Non-citizens: 9,428 — Change: 3,031 (47%)

Lakewood

Natural-born: 86,463

Naturalized: 3,587

Non-citizens: 9,417 — Change: 2,815 (43%)

Plainsboro

Natural-born: 11,873

Naturalized: 4,753

Non-citizens: 6,861 — Change: 2,051 (43%)

Perth Amboy

Natural-born: 30,595

Naturalized: 8,716

Non-citizens: 13,252 — Change: 1,916 (17%)

Hoboken

Natural-born: 45,198

Naturalized: 3,933

Non-citizens: 4,986 — Change: 1,804 (57%)

Union City

Natural-born: 28,602

Naturalized: 16,994

Non-citizens: 24,219 — Change: 1,800 (8%)

Trenton

Natural-born: 64,054

Naturalized: 5,101

Non-citizens: 15,712 — Change: 1,742 (12%)

West Windsor

Natural-born: 17,102

Naturalized: 6,875

Non-citizens: 4,312 — Change: 1,717 (66%)

West New York

Natural-born: 21,346

Naturalized: 13,807

Non-citizens: 18,192 — Change: 1,575 (9%)

Secaucus

Natural-born: 12,404

Naturalized: 3,972

Non-citizens: 2,903 — Change: 1,535 (112%)

East Brunswick

Natural-born: 32,593

Naturalized: 10,234

Non-citizens: 5,846 — Change: 1,472 (34%)

Woodbridge

Natural-born: 69,582

Naturalized: 17,896

Non-citizens: 14,161 — Change: 1,323 (10%)

Monroe (Middlesex)

Natural-born: 34,469

Naturalized: 6,911

Non-citizens: 2,416 — Change: 1,258 (109%)

Vineland

Natural-born: 53,208

Naturalized: 3,103

Non-citizens: 4,513 — Change: 1,249 (38%)

Atlantic City

Natural-born: 26,161

Naturalized: 5,780

Non-citizens: 7,134 — Change: 1,209 (20%)

South Brunswick

Natural-born: 28,010

Naturalized: 10,872

Non-citizens: 6,720 — Change: 1,195 (22%)

Kearny

Natural-born: 24,175

Naturalized: 9,171

Non-citizens: 9,141 — Change: 1,111 (14%)

Bridgeton

Natural-born: 19,069

Naturalized: 645

Non-citizens: 5,234 — Change: 1,086 (26%)

Hamilton (Mercer)

Natural-born: 74,627

Naturalized: 7,641

Non-citizens: 6,938 — Change: 966 (16%)

Parsippany-Troy Hills

Natural-born: 33,611

Naturalized: 11,621

Non-citizens: 8,212 — Change: 910 (12%)

New Brunswick

Natural-born: 36,850

Naturalized: 4,639

Non-citizens: 15,303 — Change: 895 (6%)

Bernards

Natural-born: 21,164

Naturalized: 3,461

Non-citizens: 2,407 — Change: 877 (57%)

Bridgewater

Natural-born: 34,041

Naturalized: 7,138

Non-citizens: 4,157 — Change: 866 (26%)

Cliffside Park

Natural-born: 13,043

Naturalized: 7,527

Non-citizens: 4,291 — Change: 745 (21%)

East Windsor

Natural-born: 18,310

Naturalized: 4,673

Non-citizens: 4,692 — Change: 717 (18%)

Rutherford

Natural-born: 13,647

Naturalized: 2,815

Non-citizens: 2,160 — Change: 714 (49%)

North Brunswick

Natural-born: 28,119

Naturalized: 7,658

Non-citizens: 6,814 — Change: 686 (11%)

Englewood

Natural-born: 18,834

Naturalized: 5,562

Non-citizens: 4,113 — Change: 672 (20%)

Rahway

Natural-born: 22,050

Naturalized: 4,035

Non-citizens: 3,358 — Change: 656 (24%)

Lawrence (Mercer)

Natural-born: 25,096

Naturalized: 3,972

Non-citizens: 4,220 — Change: 626 (17%)

Warren Township

Natural-born: 12,452

Naturalized: 2,463

Non-citizens: 1,083 — Change: 617 (132%)

Springfield (Union)

Natural-born: 13,521

Naturalized: 2,111

Non-citizens: 1,896 — Change: 592 (45%)

Montclair

Natural-born: 33,363

Naturalized: 3,122

Non-citizens: 2,087 — Change: 578 (38%)

Phillipsburg

Natural-born: 13,023

Naturalized: 636

Non-citizens: 881 — Change: 556 (171%)

South Plainfield

Natural-born: 18,060

Naturalized: 4,066

Non-citizens: 2,028 — Change: 549 (37%)

Montgomery

Natural-born: 16,302

Naturalized: 3,930

Non-citizens: 2,827 — Change: 527 (23%)

Edgewater

Natural-born: 6,670

Naturalized: 2,717

Non-citizens: 2,778 — Change: 525 (23%)

South River

Natural-born: 11,212

Naturalized: 2,187

Non-citizens: 2,946 — Change: 523 (22%)

Rockaway Borough

Natural-born: 5,113

Naturalized: 473

Non-citizens: 887 — Change: 518 (140%)

Stafford

Natural-born: 25,408

Naturalized: 856

Non-citizens: 748 — Change: 515 (221%)

Wayne

Natural-born: 44,644

Naturalized: 7,400

Non-citizens: 3,110 — Change: 498 (19%)

Howell

Natural-born: 46,276

Naturalized: 3,980

Non-citizens: 1,820 — Change: 494 (37%)

North Arlington

Natural-born: 10,583

Naturalized: 3,294

Non-citizens: 2,000 — Change: 492 (33%)

West Orange

Natural-born: 33,670

Naturalized: 9,327

Non-citizens: 4,612 — Change: 490 (12%)

Raritan Borough

Natural-born: 5,416

Naturalized: 1,220

Non-citizens: 1,122 — Change: 435 (63%)

Biggest decreases in non-citizens (reverse order)

These municipalities showed the biggest drops in non-citizen residents between the five-year American Community Survey of 2009 and the same survey in 2017. Natural-born means residents born in the United States or its territories, or residents born abroad to U.S. citizens. Naturalized means immigrants who became citizens.

Bradley Beach

Natural-born: 3,816

Naturalized: 169

Non-citizens: 277 — Change: -362 (-57%)

Brigantine

Natural-born: 8,277

Naturalized: 544

Non-citizens: 343 — Change: -368 (-52%)

Newark

Natural-born: 199,654

Naturalized: 34,169

Non-citizens: 48,980 — Change: -369 (-1%)

Lindenwold

Natural-born: 14,394

Naturalized: 1,105

Non-citizens: 1,982 — Change: -381 (-16%)

Long Hill

Natural-born: 7,731

Naturalized: 761

Non-citizens: 271 — Change: -395 (-59%)

Asbury Park

Natural-born: 12,182

Naturalized: 1,002

Non-citizens: 2,646 — Change: -396 (-13%)

Galloway

Natural-born: 31,773

Naturalized: 3,745

Non-citizens: 1,511 — Change: -396 (-21%)

Montville

Natural-born: 17,387

Naturalized: 3,063

Non-citizens: 1,289 — Change: -422 (-25%)

Hopewell Township (Mercer)

Natural-born: 16,518

Naturalized: 1,510

Non-citizens: 475 — Change: -424 (-47%)

Dunellen

Natural-born: 5,873

Naturalized: 813

Non-citizens: 706 — Change: -431 (-38%)

Burlington Township

Natural-born: 19,578

Naturalized: 2,227

Non-citizens: 908 — Change: -432 (-32%)

Freehold Township

Natural-born: 31,329

Naturalized: 2,885

Non-citizens: 1,215 — Change: -436 (-26%)

Little Ferry

Natural-born: 6,093

Naturalized: 2,771

Non-citizens: 2,078 — Change: -449 (-18%)

East Rutherford

Natural-born: 6,534

Naturalized: 1,597

Non-citizens: 1,302 — Change: -458 (-26%)

Toms River

Natural-born: 83,436

Naturalized: 5,389

Non-citizens: 2,590 — Change: -470 (-15%)

Delran

Natural-born: 14,850

Naturalized: 1,010

Non-citizens: 887 — Change: -477 (-35%)

South Harrison

Natural-born: 3,098

Naturalized: 50

Non-citizens: 42 — Change: -484 (-92%)

Matawan

Natural-born: 7,609

Naturalized: 860

Non-citizens: 429 — Change: -545 (-56%)

Roselle Park

Natural-born: 9,898

Naturalized: 2,662

Non-citizens: 1,149 — Change: -558 (-33%)

Union Township (Union)

Natural-born: 40,805

Naturalized: 12,445

Non-citizens: 5,249 — Change: -589 (-10%)

Manalapan

Natural-born: 34,594

Naturalized: 4,560

Non-citizens: 942 — Change: -589 (-38%)

Tenafly

Natural-born: 9,732

Naturalized: 2,928

Non-citizens: 2,222 — Change: -611 (-22%)

Morristown

Natural-born: 12,727

Naturalized: 2,448

Non-citizens: 3,658 — Change: -617 (-14%)

Somerville

Natural-born: 9,470

Naturalized: 1,018

Non-citizens: 1,746 — Change: -620 (-26%)

North Plainfield

Natural-born: 14,801

Naturalized: 3,215

Non-citizens: 4,076 — Change: -693 (-15%)

Cherry Hill

Natural-born: 59,607

Naturalized: 8,295

Non-citizens: 3,302 — Change: -710 (-18%)

Hillside

Natural-born: 15,670

Naturalized: 4,284

Non-citizens: 2,115 — Change: -712 (-25%)

Hamilton (Atlantic)

Natural-born: 23,684

Naturalized: 2,172

Non-citizens: 807 — Change: -715 (-47%)

Hackensack

Natural-born: 27,331

Naturalized: 8,610

Non-citizens: 8,732 — Change: -726 (-8%)

Linden

Natural-born: 28,087

Naturalized: 9,062

Non-citizens: 5,081 — Change: -767 (-13%)

East Orange

Natural-born: 48,286

Naturalized: 9,306

Non-citizens: 7,559 — Change: -769 (-9%)

Rockaway Township

Natural-born: 21,135

Naturalized: 2,643

Non-citizens: 980 — Change: -783 (-44%)

Fair Lawn

Natural-born: 23,571

Naturalized: 7,712

Non-citizens: 2,164 — Change: -787 (-27%)

Elmwood Park

Natural-born: 13,894

Naturalized: 4,800

Non-citizens: 1,599 — Change: -798 (-33%)

Dumont

Natural-born: 12,980

Naturalized: 3,684

Non-citizens: 1,218 — Change: -876 (-42%)

Ventnor City

Natural-born: 8,039

Naturalized: 1,392

Non-citizens: 998 — Change: -888 (-47%)

Bound Brook

Natural-born: 7,323

Naturalized: 1,282

Non-citizens: 1,905 — Change: -953 (-33%)

Camden

Natural-born: 64,775

Naturalized: 3,624

Non-citizens: 7,151 — Change: -960 (-12%)

City of Orange

Natural-born: 19,450

Naturalized: 5,333

Non-citizens: 5,948 — Change: -1,020 (-15%)

Fairview

Natural-born: 7,064

Naturalized: 3,886

Non-citizens: 3,472 — Change: -1,048 (-23%)

Old Bridge

Natural-born: 52,057

Naturalized: 10,369

Non-citizens: 4,454 — Change: -1,079 (-20%)

Franklin (Somerset)

Natural-born: 45,993

Naturalized: 12,421

Non-citizens: 7,585 — Change: -1,115 (-13%)

Lodi

Natural-born: 15,771

Naturalized: 6,249

Non-citizens: 2,785 — Change: -1,121 (-29%)

Washington (Burlington)

Natural-born: 716

Naturalized: 17

Non-citizens: 3 — Change: -1,141 (-100%)

Roselle

Natural-born: 15,618

Naturalized: 3,938

Non-citizens: 2,190 — Change: -1,176 (-35%)

Wallington

Natural-born: 6,743

Naturalized: 3,283

Non-citizens: 1,675 — Change: -1,449 (-46%)

Belleville

Natural-born: 25,364

Naturalized: 6,887

Non-citizens: 4,132 — Change: -1,526 (-27%)

Long Branch

Natural-born: 21,337

Naturalized: 3,184

Non-citizens: 6,230 — Change: -1,556 (-20%)

Elizabeth

Natural-born: 68,686

Naturalized: 25,620

Non-citizens: 35,057 — Change: -1,991 (-5%)

Passaic

Natural-born: 43,019

Naturalized: 11,998

Non-citizens: 16,040 — Change: -5,888 (-27%)

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .