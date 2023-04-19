NJ towns learning how to attract movie and TV production companies

🎥 Movies and TV companies filming in a town near you

🎥 Many communities are welcoming movie-makers with open arms

🎥 On-location filming means big bucks for the Garden State

Lights, camera, action!

The New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission has launched a new program called Film Ready to help towns and counties attract and accommodate on-location Movie and TV companies.

Commission Executive Director Steven Gorelick said it’s exciting to have a film or television crew working in a city or municipality, but there’s also a financial benefit.

A growing industry

“Last year film and television production created revenue for the state in the amount of almost $700 million,” he said.

Photo courtesy of Vic’s Italian Restaurant Photo courtesy of Vic’s Italian Restaurant loading...

He said when a film company sets up shop in your town “they’re spending money in the hardware stores, in the lumber stores, they’re buying gas and they’re renting cars and they’re renting locations, and they’re hiring people as actors and extras.”

He pointed out that many communities across the Garden State understand the value of attracting TV and film production companies, “not just in terms of economics but in terms of publicity value. Having your town seen on motion picture and television screens throughout the world, that has incredible value publicity-wise.”

Was your town in a TV show or movie?

Gorelick said 94 feature films were made in New Jersey last year, along with 21 limited TV series and 99 TV series and specials.

“It means a lot of money for the state, and it’s helping to build an industry here, studios are starting to pop up all over the place.”

Movie production digital clapper board oatjo loading...

He said dozens of films and TV shows are currently filming all over New Jersey and there are production studios in Jersey City, Kearny, Moonachie and studio construction is underway in Bayonne, Newark and Fort Monmouth.

Jersey is the place to be

“We are on the precipice of a multi-billion dollar industry here. If you ask anyone in the industry these days, producers or location managers, New Jersey is really the place to be,” said Gorelick.

The 5-step Film Ready certification and marketing program sets basic standards for attracting filmmaking and aims to make New Jersey a major production destination. With this program, municipalities will be able to attract filmmakers, and showcase their communities as a filming destination.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.