NJ town ranked among the Top 15 best places to live in America
Editors at a popular student/parenting website have released their list of the best towns in America to live in and one locale in New Jersey placed in the top 15.
And, even better, several towns around Philadelphia and New York City appear on the list as well.
Niche.com takes a pretty broad approach when assembling its rankings, taking many things into account, such as public schools, housing, jobs, weather, cost of living, commute times, and more.
Number one
The absolute best spot to live in America, according to niche.com, is Chesterbrook, a suburb of Philadelphia.
That Chester County town of about 5,600 people scored practically straight As in every category.
Other cities around Philadelphia and their ranks:
- 3. Ardmore
- 5. Penn Wynne
- 9. Devon
- 30. Swarthmore
New York City metro
If you want to be closer to the Big Apple, experts say to plant your roots in Great Neck Gardens.
Great Neck Gardens is in Nassau County and is one of the best places to live in New York. Living in Great Neck Gardens offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes.
Other NYC-area spots that ranked well include the following:
- 13. Great Neck Plaza
- 22. Herricks
- 25. Syosset
- 55. Lake Success
What about New Jersey?
As for the Garden State, Princeton Junction ranked as the 14th place city to live in.
Living in Princeton Junction offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Princeton Junction there are a lot of parks. Many families live in Princeton Junction and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Princeton Junction are highly rated.
If you are interested in moving there, keep in mind the median home value is $574,100.
Other Jersey cities include:
- 34. Princeton
- 47. Ho-Ho-Kus
- 69. Ridgewood