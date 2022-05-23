NJ town changes its mind about weed sales — Will others follow?

Amid the confusing train wreck that is the legalization of marijuana in New Jersey is each municipality's ability to opt in or to opt out of the dispensary business.

When weed was made legal here in New Jersey, one of the tenets of the confusing law is that towns were given the option to decide if they wanted to ban dispensaries within their borders. And they had a deadline in which to do so.

Princeton, which prides itself on being open-minded and progressive tried to be one of those towns that was going to allow a dispensary. But in the end, like a lot of towns in New Jersey with the “not in my backyard” mentality, Princeton reversed course last week.

According to a report by TapInto Princeton, which extensively covered a town meeting last Tuesday, although Princeton voters overwhelmingly approved the use of recreational marijuana in a 2020 referendum, there was apparently enough vocal opposition from the minority who were against its legalization to warrant tabling the dispensary idea.

Ironically, council members voiced their support for an in-town dispensary at the meeting but gave various reasons for ultimately opposing the idea.

There’s no doubt in my mind that there are many Princeton town officials who regret having to make this decision and can see the benefits that a dispensary would bring to the town. At the meeting, however, most made claims like it’s not a priority, it won’t bring in enough revenue or it’s just not the right time.

This will not be the last town in New Jersey that, after showing initial support for dispensaries, eventually changes its mind.

After all, it’s easy to say that you support adult-use marijuana and the commerce that it would bring to a town. But at the end of the day, the posh residents screaming in your ear are going to wear you down.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

