NJ tops the U.S. in this very dangerous building trend

You’re looking for a new home, but what do you do if the home you fall in love with is located in an area that’s prone to wildfires, flooding, or drought?

Not so surprisingly, despite the potential danger, many Americans just go ahead and buy the home anyway.

A of lot people are willing to accept these risks to live in their dream homes.

NJ has one of those serious threats along all of its 120 miles of coastlines. Obviously, the threat is flooding. And flooding in these areas is predicted to get significantly worse in the decades to come.

Still, building in those areas isn’t slowing. In fact, currently the building of new housing developments in high-risk flood areas all along the East Coast is increasing more than construction in safer zones.

According to an article on stacker.com, New Jersey stands out as one of the worst offenders, with three times more housing development along the coast compared to inland regions.

In 2021, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Association of State Floodplain Managers urged FEMA to update its outdated rules for building in floodplains. (These rules hadn't been revised for over four decades.)

New guidelines are crucial to prevent future losses for homeowners, according to the piece.

They recommended several measures, including requiring all new construction to occur beyond the 100-year flood zone, updating developer maps to show how floodplains would change over time, and assisting current homeowners with retrofitting their homes using flexible National Flood Insurance Program funding.

If you believe the climate warnings, coastal housing here on the East Coast faces huge risks. Experts predict that sea levels could rise dramatically over the next 30 years. And NJ builders and potential homeowners seem to remain unfazed. Ask anyone who has recently purchased property even close to water and you’ll see that flood insurance is required for homes further away than it seems necessary.

Because even though a few inches may not seem significant across an entire coastline, if you believe the warnings, eventually NJ may face more severe flooding and devastating storm surges.

The piece gives a sobering prediction from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: moderate flooding could occur ten times more frequently in 2050 compared to today.

We love our NJ coastline, but these warnings do make you think twice about building that waterfront dream home.

