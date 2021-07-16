NJ toddler suffers severe burns after candle catches dress on fire

Devastating news has been released from Mays Landing about 2-year-old Darcy, who will have to fight for the rest of her foreseeable future to recover from awful burns she had to endure as a result of what her family says was "a tragic accident."

The family says the girl suffered second- and third-degree burns, the worst kind, over her chest, abdomen, neck, chin, left arm, cheeks and ears after a candle lit her dress on fire.

Darcy (Charles Johnston via Facebook)

The Johnston family of Hamilton Township in Atlantic County are currently doing everything they can to make sure their little girl Darcy is getting the absolute best care she can possibly have after witnessing what was, no doubt, the most difficult sight a parent can possibly see.

Little Darcy is currently almost completely bandaged as a result, with the burns covering almost 30% of her body.

Darcy (Charles Johnston via Facebook)

Darcy's father, Charles Johnston, as well as Darcy's grandmother, Kelly Wigglesworth, have been sharing Darcy's progress via Facebook. She will need multiple surgeries going forward, so all South Jersey residents are being encouraged to help out this local family in any way they can.

The family also has two other children, an older daughter and a baby boy.

Charles Johnston with Darcy (via Facebook)

When speaking to Charles about all they've had to go through thus far regarding treatment for Darcy as well as morale within the family, he shared that while it's been extremely difficult for everyone, watching Darcy overcome this injury while maintaining her upbeat and silly personality has been what's kept them all moving forward.

"We have to make a lot of hard decisions for her and it weighs on us, but Darcy's strength and resilience is overwhelming. She's a tough girl."

If you'd like to help out the Johnston family in their fight to heal little Darcy, you can do so via Darcy's GoFundMe page HERE.

Hang in there, Johnston's! Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

10 Reasons NJ's Always The Best State To Live According To A Jersey Native Based on a recent study, New Jersey was recently crowned the best state to live in for 2021. Since New Jersey is usually on the receiving end of heaping piles of hate on any given day, you can imagine why Jersey natives were super excited to hear this news! To them, NJ's not just number one this year, but every year. There's more to love about the Garden State than the average person thinks.

Most Expensive House For Sale in Atlantic County Located on Bayshore in Margate, the 8,200+ square foot home is listed at $7.9 million. The home has seven bedrooms, eight baths, and 324 feet of total bay frontage. Outside, it has 2,500 square feet of deck space, a pool, and four boat slips. Property taxes for the home were $49,920 last year.

Hamilton Preserve at Gravelly Run Trash Problem Hamilton Preserve at Gravelly Run Trash Problem

The 20 Most Incredibly Expensive New Jersey Homes on the Market Right Now