NJ to host ‘Super Bowl’ event for kosher wines

EAST RUTHERFORD — Nearly 1,000 wines, and a long list of hard alcohol varieties, will all be gathered under one roof in February, waiting to be sampled.

The 19th annual Kosher Food & Wine Experience is coming to The Park Hotel at Meadowlands (formerly the Hilton).

Known as the Super Bowl of the kosher wine industry, the event will feature an exclusive preview of new wines and spirits for Passover 2025. Passover is the season when 40% of all kosher wines are sold.

Passover this year begins at sundown on April 13.

The event is open to trade professionals and members of the press.

The event is hosted by Bayonne-based Royan Wine Corp.

In addition to wine, guests can sip on a plethora of spirits, including whiskies, vodka, tequilas, and cordials.

And as the name of the event suggests, there’s food for guests as well. According to promoters of the event, the experiences will offer a sneak preview of the “trendiest kosher cuisine and the latest innovations from the kitchen of today’s hottest chefs and caterers.”

This year’s event is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 10. The 21+ event runs from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

