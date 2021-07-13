So we figured out that whether I take the northern route through Indianapolis or the southern route through Memphis, It's about 42 hours of actual driving time to get from NJ to Southern California.

We had callers lighting up our lines today with advice on how to stay awake and alert with the endless road way in front. One of the better suggestions today was from caller Nick in Red Bank, who said to balance comedy and music.

So here's what I thought we'd do, help me build the Spotify list. I'll take your music suggestions and build a specific "Morning Show Listener Playlist."

What is the best road song of all time? I think it's got to be Radar Love from Golden Earring. What's your go-to road song?

Remember, I need to build a large playlist so I'm not repeating too often! Funny thing about driving, I find that I'm often driving in complete silence with no playlist or radio.

In the early morning, when on the road I like to tune into the local morning shows to see how local talk differs across the country. But for the overnight times, I think a strong playlist is gonna be the key to making the time pass.

Send your suggestions by downloading the free NJ1015 app and subscribing to the "Bill Spadea Channel" and send me a chat message.

Producer Sam, who is filling in for Producer Kristen while she's on maternity leave, will compile the list and I'll build the playlist.

Remember, that during the trip I'll be checking in on Facebook Live at various stops, so stay tuned!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.