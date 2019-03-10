NJ teens threw bottles off Parkway overpass, police say

BARNEGAT — Police arrested two local teens on Sunday afternoon who were caught throwing bottles off an overpass onto the Garden State Parkway.

Responding to a call, officers found two 14-year-old boys on the overpass on West Bay Avenue, Barnegat Police said.

One juvenile was charged with interference with transportation and unlawful possession of a knife.

The other was charged with unlawful possession of brass knuckles.

According to police, as of Sunday late afternoon, there were no reports of damage to vehicles or injuries resulting from the thrown bottles.

