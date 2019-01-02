NJ teen dies after fall from chair lift at ski resort

Connor Golembiewski, 17, of Flemington, died in a ski lift accident. (Photo via Eastern Hockey League Premier at ehlpremier.org)

A Hunterdon County teenager has died after falling off a chair lift at a ski resort in eastern Pennsylvania.

Carbon County Coroner Robert Miller Jr. on Wednesday identified the victim as 17-year-old Connor Golembiewski, of Flemington. Miller says the teen suffered multiple blunt force injuries after falling off a chair lift at Blue Mountain Resort near Palmerton.

Blue Mountain Resort spokeswoman Tricia Matsko says the victim was injured around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken to Palmerton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Miller ruled the death an accident.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Flemington, Hunterdon County, Newsletter
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top