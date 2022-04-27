MANAHAWKIN - A 17-year-old teenager is accused of driving his car into a house in Stafford Saturday night, then fleeing the scene.

According to police, several teens in the car all ran off after the sedan struck the corner of a house on Mermaid Drive in the Ocean Acres section of Manahawkin, causing extensive damage.

No one in the house or the car was injured.

Police tracked down the driver, Christian Capone, at his Beach Haven West home and charged him with numerous motor vehicle offenses.

The incident unfolded on April 23 just after 11:30 p.m. A patrolman was scouring the area when he saw the car that had crashed into the home.

The white Honda Civic was unoccupied. Further investigation revealed the accident happened just moments before the officer's arrival, and that the car's occupants fled on foot.

Capone was issued summonses including failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and failure to report an accident.

He is scheduled to appear in the Stafford Township Municipal Court at a later date and time.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

