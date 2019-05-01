NJ teen charged after road rage against school bus caught on tape

HOWELL — An 18-year-old from Monmouth County has been identified and charged after video of a road rage incident involving a school bus with kids on-board was made public.

Keith Hallbauer, of Howell, turned himself in after detectives contacted him about the incident, which occurred on Ramtown-Greenville Road on April 16.

In school bus video shared by police, a group of young kids can be seen standing in shock as a man curses and apparently punches one of the bus windows, shattering it.

Police said "multiple anonymous tips" were received after the story was shared by the media.

Hallbauer was charged with one count of criminal mischief and released on summons with a pending court date.

— includes previous reporting by Dan Alexander

