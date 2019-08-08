NJ team is 2 games away from the Little League World Series

There was something truly magical in 1998 when the Little League team from Toms River went all the way to beat Japan in the Little League World Series. A star from that team, Todd Frazier, continues to play today as a major leaguer and in fact recently donated a big check for a sports facility for special needs kids to his hometown. He also happened to win the 2015 Home Run Derby. Just sayin'.

New Jersey is overdue for a little more magic. We just might have some.

The Elmora Troopers from Elizabeth, NJ are only two wins away from the Little League World Series. They made it to the semifinal round by beating a Pennsylvania team Wednesday in Bristol, Connecticut. Pitching was key in their 4-0 win. Jayden Rosado had eight strike outs and allowed just one hit over three innings.

It was a nice comeback after a disappointing loss to Washington, D.C. where they gave up four runs in the final inning.

Manager Jairo Labrador told NJ.com, "We took the road less traveled, but we're here now. The world gets to see these boys. I'm so proud of them. We get to show the world that Elizabeth is a special place."

Friday night at 7pm the semifinal game will be on ESPN. A win that night would mean they advance to the championship game set for Saturday at 7pm. A Saturday win means they appear in the Little League World Series beginning August 15.

Bring it home, Troopers!

