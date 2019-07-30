Even as he has carved out an illustrious Major League Baseball career, Todd Frazier has always stayed close to his Toms River roots. He proved that yet again as he wrote a $50,000 check to the Toms River Field of Dreams Complex, a project that is being built to "provide opportunities for all individuals of all ages all abilities to engage, explore and socialize together.”

According to the New York Post, the complex will include fields for basketball, baseball, bocce, minigolf, football and soccer, along with a playground. The project is not yet fully funded and anyone, however. They are trying to reach a goal of $200,000. Anyone who wants to help make it a reality cam donate by clicking here. Individuals (or businesses) can also buy signature home plates at the facility for $1,000.

The effort to build the special needs facility is being spearheaded by Christian Kane, a Toms River dad whose son, Gavin, suffers from severe brain trauma because of an automobile accident; he wants Gavin and other kids with special needs to just get to play and be kids. He described his dream as offering multiple physical and cognitive environments that "addresses the physical and social inclusion of people of all ages and abilities.”

Todd Frazier led the 1998 Toms River East Little League Team (the Beasts of the East) to the Little League World Championship, going 4 for 4 in the title game; he hit a home run and, as a pitcher, recorded the game winning strikeout. The Little League field in Toms River bears his name. He went on to star at Rutgers before being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds. Frazier is a two-time MLB All-Star and has played for the White Sox, Yankees, and currently playes for the Mets up in Queens. Yep, he still lives in Toms River.

