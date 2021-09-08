NJ taps Uber, Lyft for free rides for those who lost cars in Ida

For the next two weeks, New Jerseyans who lost a personal vehicle due to flooding caused by former Hurricane Ida will be eligible to request transportation from the rideshare companies Uber and Lyft at a discount or completely free of charge, according to a release from Gov. Phil Murphy's office Wednesday.

Those who need access to essential services can text NJIDARIDE to 898-211, the release said, or dial 211 from a landline phone.

The partnership with Uber and Lyft is facilitated by NJ 211 and United Way Worldwide.

Murphy was quoted as saying the ridesharers made the overture to the state to offer these essential trips.

So, what is free and what might cost a New Jersey passenger money?

The release said that "some limitations may apply," and recommended calling 211 for further information.

