FEMA extends NJ Ida assistance application deadline to December 6

Ida flooding (Morris County)

Residents of 12 New Jersey counties federally approved for disaster assistance due to the floodwaters of Ida now have about a month more to apply for that aid, according to a release Wednesday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA said the deadline for homeowners and renters to complete individual assistance applications regarding damage and losses is extended to Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

The previous deadline was to have been next Thursday, Nov. 4.

The eligible New Jersey counties are Bergen, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Union, and Warren.

According to FEMA, the federal funds can be used toward rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses, or other damages not covered by insurance.

As of the first month of open applications, FEMA reported it approved $88.5 million for 18,932 New Jersey families, part of $175.8 million in total aid cleared through Oct. 5 in conjunction with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the National Flood Insurance Program.

To apply, call 800-621-3362, download the FEMA mobile app, or go to disasterassistance.gov.

Incredible, heartbreaking images of Ida's damage in New Jersey

In just a few hours the remnants from Ida spawned three tornadoes, dropped between 8 and 10 inches of rain, left over two dozen people dead and plunged thousands into darkness.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

