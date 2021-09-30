A New Jersey man wants to thank the person he says saved his life, he just doesn’t know who he is.

According to Patch.com, Joseph Rotondo of Warren was at home preparing for a family vacation when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit. One of his daughters was trying to get home on 287 when she encountered floodwaters. She pulled over in Bedminster and called her father.

Joseph told his daughter to sit tight and he would come and get her. He was driving through Bridgewater when the water overcame his Jeep and he started drifting. He told Patch.com:

"Literally within seconds, I was floating in the waters. Eventually, the jeep got turned around and crashed into a telephone pole. The crash blew out my back window. But luckily the pole stopped me because the brook was a river and I would've been swept away."

Then water started coming in the Jeep, rising to his windshield and, eventually, as high as his chest. He called home and his family frantically tried to get through to 911 to no avail. Rondo said he thought he was going to die.

While he debated whether to stay in the car or not, a lifted pickup truck approached. Joseph started honking his horn and flashing his headlights to get the driver’s attention and fortunately, the pickup driver saw him and pulled alongside.

The stranger extended his arm and pulled Joseph into the truck and then drove him the half a mile to his home, safe and sound. Joseph was so rattled by the experience, though, that he never got any information about the pickup truck driver who saved him; not even his name.

Now, he’s asking for the public’s help in identifying the mystery good-hearted stranger who saved him. If you know who his savor is, Joseph Rondo would like to thank him. You can reach him at: joe@rotondo.net.

