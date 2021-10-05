One month after Ida, federal funding to NJ tops $175 million

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday that funding exceeding $175.8 million has been provided to New Jersey residents and business owners to aid in recovery from damage caused by the remains of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 1.

FEMA itself has approved more than $88.5 million for 18,932 families, $6 million of that for repairs or replacement of damaged personal property, or payment of "disaster-related expenses and other serious needs," and the rest comprised of Housing Assistance grants for repairs to primary residences, or temporary rental payments.

More than $53.1 million in low-interest disaster loans have been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration for homeowners, renters, and business owners, according to FEMA's release, and more than $34.1 million so far has been paid out to National Flood Insurance Program policyholders.

In a separate announcement, FEMA said a Disaster Recovery Center for Union County residents opened Tuesday at the Cranford Community Center. DRCs have been operational in all 12 counties federally designated for disaster assistance, serving more than 4,000 residents in the last month-plus.

The other eligible counties are Bergen, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, and Warren.

FEMA said it has completed damage inspections of nearly 31,000 New Jersey homes, and has communicated disaster messaging in 10 different languages to reach as many residents as possible.

Those still in need of assistance can apply at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or through the FEMA app.

The deadline is Thursday, Nov. 4.

