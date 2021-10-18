SCOTCH PLAINS — In a prompt about-face, a Public Storage facility along Route 22 where basement-level units were flooded by the remnants of Hurricane Ida is now agreeing to let unitholders access and assess their possessions.

Jacob Davidson, the attorney for Scotch Plains resident Mary Jean Murphy, said in an email to New Jersey 101.5 that he is now representing up to 20 others who rent units at the site, and is negotiating an agreement solely for access at this time.

Meanwhile, ABC7 Eyewitness News reported that for now, the purging of all contents from within basement units has been halted.

Get our free mobile app

A temporary restraining order filed Wednesday stopped such action on Murphy's units, and she told New Jersey 101.5 on Friday that a broader hold on the discarding of personal items was imminent.

Murphy and others have pleaded with Public Storage to allow each renter to bring in their own, third-party remediator to assess damage, then grant the facility permission to toss anything that is not salvageable.

In his email on Monday, Davidson said that unitholders have had only sporadic success so far contacting Public Storage to find out whether or not their belongings have already been thrown out.

Davidson said anyone wishing to be included in the current negotiation window should contact his office as soon as possible at 732-877-1500, ext. 3.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey