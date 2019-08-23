NJ Supermarket robots: Judi puts one to the test

Are robots the future? Well the jury is still out. Last year I wrote about the creepy/ high Tech robots that had begun to be utilized at Major Northeast supermarkets. Some of these were Stop & Shop and giant. We never really heard a lot about them after that. No one knows if they were a rousing success or an abject failure, and I was kind of interested so I went hunting for one. Lo and behold, I finally found what I was looking for at Stop & Shop in Franklin Township. I asked for help in finding something at the store. Little did I realize that the purpose of the robot is merely to traverse the floor space looking for debris and spills. I guess you could say I was barking up the wrong tree. Nevertheless, it was kind of interesting to see that when it comes to supermarket employees, the future is now.

