NJ State Police trooper struck at Parkway crash scene
LAKEWOOD — A state trooper was struck while responding to a crash on the Garden State Parkway on Wednesday evening.
Several vehicles were involved in a crash in the northbound lanes near Exit 88 around 6:40 p.m., according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry.
Video posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows a vehicle being rear-ended at highway speed and another vehicle sliding on its passenger side.
A trooper dispatched to the crash was struck by a vehicle and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Curry.
Curry did not disclose the identity of the trooper or the exact circumstances of the trooper being struck.
Dangerous job for troopers
Trooper Sean Cullen was killed in March 2016 as he walked along Route 295 in Deptford while responding to a vehicle fire. A 22-year-old woman struck Cullen and remained at the scene.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
