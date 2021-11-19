NJ Starbucks employee worked after testing positive for hepatitis A

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — An employee at a Camden County Starbucks continued to handle food for several days despite testing positive for hepatitis A, according to the Camden County Health Department.

The store located at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road was closed on Wednesday after a private health care provider notified the health department. Close contacts of the employee were identified and the store passed a food safety inspection. Until all employees received a hepatitis vaccination the store will stay closed.

The Department of Health recommends anyone who patronized the Starbucks either inside or at the drive-thru on Nov. 4,5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 to get the hepatitis A vaccine “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Department of Health will set up a hepatitis A vaccine clinic to administer shots for customers Friday at the Camden County Sustainable Facility at 508 Lakeland Road from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by a virus that is spread through ingestion by objects or food contaminated by undetectable amounts of stool from an infected person. Hepatitis A can also spread from personal contact with an infected person through sex or caring for someone who is ill, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include:

fever

fatigue

poor appetite

vomiting or abdominal discomfort

dark colored urine

clay colored (pale) stool

yellow discoloration to skin and whites of the eye (a condition known as jaundice)

