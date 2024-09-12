NJ sports fans are #1 in a category nobody wants

We are nothing if not passionate in the Garden State. Whether it’s about our food, other drivers, or fellow beach-goers, we all have our opinions and we commit to them 100%.

Apparently that also applies to our sports team alliances… but not in a good way.

It turns out New Jersey sports fans are more affected than fans in any other state when their team doesn’t do well.

If you spent any time listening to the afternoon show on NJ 101.5 then you know what a sports animal I am… not. The only draft party I’m going to be attending is one where a keg of Blue Moon is on tap.

My family members, however, are HUGE football fans. Don’t talk to them if there’s anything to do with the Baltimore Ravens on TV. Which is why I completely believe this study.

The research was done by the sports platform Wetten.com that when it comes to losing sleep, New Jersey sports fans are losing a whopping 91 minutes when things go south for their team. The study was done by surveying 3,000 fans across the country.

It could be the whole team. It could be their favorite player. Either way the insomnia is real.

*Pauses writing this article to check in on my family members…*

Phew, they’re good. ANYWAY…

New Jersey sports fans lose more sleep than any other state.

The national average for lying awake is 62 minutes wondering why they didn’t go for it on fourth down.

At 91 minutes of sleeplessness the Garden State is firmly in first place for post-game blues.

Do we get a trophy for that? Or can Taylor Swift at least show up to cheer us on? Then I’d be invested!

Who loses the least sleep when their sportsmen let them down? Utah. They only lie awake for 23 minutes.

Do I belong in Utah?

You can see all findings and a state-by-state breakdown here.

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.