These are 10 of New Jersey’s best hills for sledding this winter
The weather is getting colder. Soon the heavy coats will be emerging from the hall closet and kids will be donning scarves, hats and mittens. Along with the freeze may come boredom as many people choose to hunker down indoors with a hot cup of cocoa, a crackling fireplace and a good movie.
But for the adventurous ones, it will soon be time to get those snow tubes and sleds together to enjoy an afternoon of sledding.
While there are so many hills across New Jersey to choose from, whether they are in public places or tucked behind a home in a remote area, a day of sledding can be an invigorating, fun-filled family day.
Here are 10 of the most popular sledding spots in New Jersey if you're looking for a new place to try out this winter.
Echo Lake Park
1028 Springfield Avenue, Mountainside, New Jersey 07092
Holmdel Park
44 Longstreet Road, Holmdel, New Jersey 07733
Howell Hill
318 Old Tavern Road (behind Howell Library), Howell, New Jersey 07731
Buccleuch Park
321 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick, New Jersey 08901
Cheesequake State Park
300 Gordon Road, Matawan, New Jersey 07747
Thompson Park
Thompson Drive and Lakeview Avenue, Monroe Township, New Jersey 08831
Memorial Park
Lenola Road and Forklanding Road, Cinnaminson, New Jersey 08077
Monmouth Battlefield State Park
16 NJ-33 Business, Manalapan, New Jersey 07726
Belle Mountain
Pleasant Valley Road, Lambertville, New Jersey 08530
Windward Beach
265 Princeton Avenue, Brick, New Jersey 08724
Happy sledding and happy winter, everyone!
