These are 10 of New Jersey’s best hills for sledding this winter

The weather is getting colder. Soon the heavy coats will be emerging from the hall closet and kids will be donning scarves, hats and mittens. Along with the freeze may come boredom as many people choose to hunker down indoors with a hot cup of cocoa, a crackling fireplace and a good movie.

But for the adventurous ones, it will soon be time to get those snow tubes and sleds together to enjoy an afternoon of sledding.

While there are so many hills across New Jersey to choose from, whether they are in public places or tucked behind a home in a remote area, a day of sledding can be an invigorating, fun-filled family day.

Here are 10 of the most popular sledding spots in New Jersey if you're looking for a new place to try out this winter.

Echo Lake Park in Mountainside

Echo Lake Park

1028 Springfield Avenue, Mountainside, New Jersey 07092

Holmdel Park in Holmdel

Holmdel Park

44 Longstreet Road, Holmdel, New Jersey 07733

Howell Hill in Howell

Howell Hill

318 Old Tavern Road (behind Howell Library), Howell, New Jersey 07731

Buccleuch Park in New Brunswick

Buccleuch Park

321 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick, New Jersey 08901

Cheesequake State Park in Matawan

Cheesequake State Park

300 Gordon Road, Matawan, New Jersey 07747

Thompson Park in Monroe Twp

Thompson Park

Thompson Drive and Lakeview Avenue, Monroe Township, New Jersey 08831

Memorial Park in Cinnaminson

Memorial Park

Lenola Road and Forklanding Road, Cinnaminson, New Jersey 08077

Monmouth Battlefield State Park in Manalapan

Monmouth Battlefield State Park

16 NJ-33 Business, Manalapan, New Jersey 07726

Belle Mountain in Lambertville

Belle Mountain

Pleasant Valley Road, Lambertville, New Jersey 08530

Windward Beach in Brick

Windward Beach

265 Princeton Avenue, Brick, New Jersey 08724

Happy sledding and happy winter, everyone!