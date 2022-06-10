NJ shore pop-up party ‘organizer’ chickens out after mayors get tough

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A Facebook post from the mayor of this borough on Friday indicated that "beach linkups" scheduled here and in Long Branch later this month were not going to happen after all, after both municipalities moved to sue.

On his official Facebook page, Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra posted two screenshots from the Instagram account of "percc30dick," a handle identified in a complaint by the city of Long Branch as belonging to Wavell Thompson, whose last known address was in East Orange.

"There will be no Beach Party June 18th or 19th!!!!" the first of the two images reads. "Anybody in attendance may be Prosecuted."

Kanitra's post was captioned, "HUGE STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION!!!"

Earlier Friday, New Jersey 101.5 reported that Long Branch had taken the purported organizers of these "pop-up" parties to court, following the one in that city that caused chaos and resulted in multiple arrests May 21.

The Associated Press later added that Point Pleasant Beach intended to do the same.

In addition to Thompson, the other defendants were named as Kevin Small of Middlesex borough, Jayson Glasper of Tinton Falls, Akeil Anderson of Newark, Semya Gill — whose current residence was not known — and a sixth person who is a minor.

The Long Branch lawsuit additionally blames the defendants for another destructive party there in 2021, and accuses Glasper of encouraging attendees at the May 21 "linkup" to vandalize a police car as he took video of the event.

The Associated Press and New Jersey 101.5's Eric Scott contributed to this report.

