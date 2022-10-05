NJ Shore getting pounded this week by remnants of Ian (Exclusive video)

If you live at the shore, you know how horrible conditions this week have been.

The rest of us have been getting the nasty rain and wind but down the shore the situation is awful.

It's nothing like the devastation hurricane Ian caused in Florida and South Carolina, but the remnants of the storm sitting off the coast of the mid-Atlantic has been battering the shore for four days now.

The steady winds of 35 to 40 miles an hour along with the high tides have done more damage than most expected.

Many boaters keep their vessels in the water well into October most years without too much worry and still plenty of good weather to enjoy being out on the water.

Those that pulled their boats in September lucked out because there had been some devastating conditions at marinas in the bays and rivers near the coast all week.

These videos are from Surf City around the public bay beach on 15th and 16th streets.

It's important to know exactly how to tie your watercraft up at a slip and even then, mother nature can have her way with your boat.

