NJ sex ed for Grade 2: More insanely graphic than parents feared (Opinion)

It’s a few weeks till school, and when we last left NJ's insane sex ed curriculum for kids as young as 7 years old, the idea was that schools who did not comply with the new creepy graphic curriculum would be in for a heap of trouble.

But no one has ever been able to identify specifically what the punishment would be.

In fact, an article on SaveJersey.com states that Republican state Sen. Holly Schepisi of Bergen County, who broke the original story on the site, wrote to the Department of Education to get answers about what the penalties against school districts would be, as well as how “compliance” will be determined.

It’s still kind of foggy. I think Gov. Murphy is trying his best just to shove the thing through without having to answer too many questions. Then he can use it as a notch on his belt for his upcoming inevitable presidential try.

For those who didn’t hear what was purported to be in the curriculum or for those who were absent that day, let’s review: N.J. 2nd graders will learn that “most” girls have a vulva, “most” boys a penis.

Also, according to the article, another little gem from the curriculum exposed by Schepisi is this: So a person with a vulva has three holes between their legs and a very sensitive little area at the top called the clitoris.

A suggested interactive lesson on the proposed curriculum is this: ask for six volunteers and one at a time, give each volunteer one of the six post-it note labels (clitoris, urethra, vulva, vagina, anus, and nipples).

Even though parents can “opt-in” to the curriculum, many will not know exactly what will be taught.

On top of that, even if you do opt-out, there are other ways for determined teachers to disseminate the concepts. After all, in another Save Jersey piece, Sen. Joe Pennachio, R-Morris, explained that “the standards state [that] the specifics of the curriculum can apply to all content areas.”

In other words, any other class can teach these concepts in less than subtle ways.

And, since it’s both the Murphy administration’s and a well-meaning radical leftie teacher’s greatest wish to impart this information to your kids, it can be seamlessly woven into science, social studies, or any other subject. A parent’s protest would fall on deaf ears.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

