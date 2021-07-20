NJ senator on Twitter suspension: ‘They just don’t want to admit they screwed up’

There are people who get suspended from Twitter and go gently into that temporary dark good night, but when New Jersey State Sen. Declan O Scanlon gets suspended he fights back.

Here's the tweet that got him temporarily removed from the social media platform I refer to as "the toilet of the internet" (or "terlit," since we're in New Jersey.)

“Given that we have crushed Covid with combination of natural immunity and voluntary uptake there is no reason anyone should be compelled to take the vaccine. Restrictions/mandates/vaccine passports all uncalled for.”

Twitter's reason for the suspension according to NJ.com, is that O’Scanlon’s Tweet violated their “misleading information policy.”

O'Scanlon came on my New Jersey 101.5 show to give his reply to that quote.

"I would ask them what part of my tweet was false or misleading," says O'Scanlon. "If my tweet was false or misleading, I can name a thousand other tweets by hundreds of other people that are much more virulent in their misinformation, not that I'm pushing Twitter to edit them.

"But it's just a bizarre thing to say when obviously that's not the problem because they've left in place thousands of other tweets that arguably were much more misleading so they can't hide behind that."

"They screwed up and they just don't want to admit they screwed up with this tweet and this senator because I'm not going quietly," he said.

To hear my entire 7-minute interview with Senator O'Scanlon check out my podcast. I posted a poll on Twitter asking if he is owed an apology.

Personally, I think Twitter should suspend anyone who solely relies on Twitter for truthful information. But that's just me. Here's what Judi Franco thinks

